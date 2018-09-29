WOW Reddit Just “Quarantined” The #911Truth Board

The monsters of social media are pushing the envelope to see just how much censorship they can get away with before outrage is heard.
-RWWow. Reddit just “quarantined” the #911Truth board. Because its so unsafe for us to be discussing a mountian of credible evidence? And they recommend the 9/11 Commisson- members of which dropped out in protest? This is some Orwellian bullshit and i am dissapoint pic.twitter.com/wBNVZisBed— Peter Holmes (@tweeterholmes) September 28, 2018
The 9/11 truther stuff is a bunch of BS, but this is truly some disgraceful Orwellian purging going on. Next thing you know, they'll be banning books about Sasquathches on Amazon.ReplyDelete
Yes because everyone knows fire melts steel and pulverizes concrete.Delete
Steel undergoes a crystal transformation far below melting temperature that severely lowers its strength. This is basic material science. Add jet fuel and wind and you have a nice combo. How do you think steel is melted in production? FYI - Rosie O'donnell isn't a scientist.Delete
Steel/iron certainly is melted in production. I also think they use kerosene, wood, and paper to stoke the foundry. amirite?Delete
They may not use that specifically but guess what they do use..... fire. But any amount of actual science doesn't matter with people who make these types of arguments. It's a religion, like socialism.Delete
You know what else is a religion? Statism, and swallowing the State's version of 911.Delete
I dont follow the state, I follow science. If you think science is a myth perpetuated by the state, you are more of a fanatic than I thought. And before you gripe, no science is not infallible as some people think. But the fact of the matter is, if you think steel is fire proof, you are completely ignorant about the properties of steel. This has always been a problem in steel structures. If you think a collapsed building doesn't pulverize concrete, you are completely oblivious to the properties of concrete. If you think steel doesn't become pliable like taffy and cherry red at temperatures far below its melting point, you are an ignoramous. This is just basic long-standing fact. If you believe Rosie O'Donnels expert opinion on structural mechanics, there is no hope for you.Delete
Bingo, Rick. The state is such an absurd concept philosophically and economically that it can only be sustained through a web of lies and actual or threatened violence. The last thing that one should believe is data or causal explanations promulgated by the state.Delete
Is there any other instance of a comprable fire causing a steel frame to collapse?Delete
Also, the fire melted the steel, collpased the buulding, pulverized the concrete, ripped a hole in the fabric of space-time.... but rammed if if the FBI didn't just find one if the hijackers passport lying right there on the ground.Delete
Anyone who swallows the official story should come check out this boat I'm selling.
For David T:Delete
Reddit also shut down all the QAnon boards within the last month. They shut down the Pizzagate boards around the time of the 2016 election.ReplyDelete
Reddit quarantining a board is likely to make those that encounter the quarantine to be more interested in the board. Similar to the recent Mother Jones article: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/09/political-extremists-are-using-youtube-to-monetize-their-toxic-ideas/ that links to a report that names and has a ridiculous web of “The Alternative Influence Network on YouTube” is more likely to make people interested in the channel rather than keep them from viewing them.ReplyDelete
While Mother Jones is just part of the dinosaur media Reddit is supposed to be an information age open discussion site. But it has been captured by the control freak propagandists. James Corbett illustrates this here: https://www.corbettreport.com/reddit-identifies-a-new-threat-the-truth-propagandawatch/
People will just find new outlets to openly discuss their ideas. The ad revenue once generated by the people being purged will go to the new outlets of information and idea sharing. I think many of these companies will look back on this as the biggest mistake they made that allowed a competitor to creep up and take away their users.Delete